Richard Walter Newell, Jr. 1940 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Richard Walter Newell, Jr., 78, of Springfield, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.

Richard was born on November 2, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Richard W. and Lucy Creighton Newell. He married Alberta Lee Thomas on November 27, 1965, in Springfield.

Richard graduated from Springfield High School and was drafted into the United States Army. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign and went on to earn his associate's degree from Springfield College. Richard was employed as an accountant for CIPS until his retirement in 1998. He also worked as a paper carrier for the State Journal-Register. Richard was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved his cocker spaniels and also enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Newell of Springfield; daughters, Debbie (husband, Steve) Mandeville and Kathy (husband, Greg) Seelbach, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Allison (husband, Cody) Trigg, Abbey (husband, Chris) Berberet, Amanda and Alex Mandeville, and Jacob, Luke, and Joey Seelbach, all of Springfield; and many cousins.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies with burial at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Illinois, Area 17, 900 Christopher Ln., Suite 7, Springfield, IL 62712.

The family of Richard W. Newell is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 18 to June 19, 2019