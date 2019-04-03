|
Rickey Jerome Hunter Sr. 2019
Springfield, IL—Rickey Jerome Hunter, Sr. 58, gained his Heavenly Wings on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home surrounded by love ones.
Funeral services, Saturday April 6, 2019, Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 E. Kansas St., Springfield, IL 62703, Pastor Silas Johnson officiating. Visitation: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Service:12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019