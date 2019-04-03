Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Rickey Hunter
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2208 E Kansas St
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
2208 E Kansas St
Springfield, IL
Rickey Jerome Hunter Sr.


Rickey Jerome Hunter Sr. Obituary
Rickey Jerome Hunter Sr. 2019
Springfield, IL—Rickey Jerome Hunter, Sr. 58, gained his Heavenly Wings on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home surrounded by love ones.
Funeral services, Saturday April 6, 2019, Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 E. Kansas St., Springfield, IL 62703, Pastor Silas Johnson officiating. Visitation: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Service:12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
