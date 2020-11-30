1/1
Rita Ann Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Ann Sullivan 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rita Ann Sullivan, 91, of Springfield, died at 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home.
Rita was born November 23, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Ruth Rathford Frey. She married Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, Jr. in Springfield; he preceded her in death.
Rita graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended Millikin University. She was mainly a homemaker throughout her life, but also worked as a secretary. Rita was a member of Christ the King Parish, Garden Club, Altar and Rosary Society, and Bridge Club. She also was a professional flower arrangement judge and volunteered at the hospital. Rita enjoyed flower gardening, golf, bridge, sewing, traveling, dancing, playing piano, and Broadway musicals.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Crane.
Rita is survived by her children, Ron J. (Diane) Sullivan of Mineral Bluffs, GA, Ann M. (Earl) Self of Springfield, Gregory T. Sullivan of New Berlin, Jane F. (Kenneth) Ishii of Kapai, Kuai, Patricia L. Sullivan of Springfield, and Michael (Victoria) Mondloch of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King with The Very Rev. Christopher J. House, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. 6th St., Rd., Springfield, IL 62703 or Alzheimer's Association, Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved