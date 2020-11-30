Rita Ann Sullivan 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rita Ann Sullivan, 91, of Springfield, died at 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home.
Rita was born November 23, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Ruth Rathford Frey. She married Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, Jr. in Springfield; he preceded her in death.
Rita graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended Millikin University. She was mainly a homemaker throughout her life, but also worked as a secretary. Rita was a member of Christ the King Parish, Garden Club, Altar and Rosary Society, and Bridge Club. She also was a professional flower arrangement judge and volunteered at the hospital. Rita enjoyed flower gardening, golf, bridge, sewing, traveling, dancing, playing piano, and Broadway musicals.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Crane.
Rita is survived by her children, Ron J. (Diane) Sullivan of Mineral Bluffs, GA, Ann M. (Earl) Self of Springfield, Gregory T. Sullivan of New Berlin, Jane F. (Kenneth) Ishii of Kapai, Kuai, Patricia L. Sullivan of Springfield, and Michael (Victoria) Mondloch of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King with The Very Rev. Christopher J. House, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. 6th St., Rd., Springfield, IL 62703 or Alzheimer's Association
, Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.