Rita Belle Phelps 1926 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Rita Belle Phelps, 93, of Springfield, died at 2:29 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Rita was born on June 29, 1926 in Springfield, the daughter of Harrison and Julia M. Richardson Smith. She married Walter W. Phelps, Sr. on August 3, 1945 in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 1980.
Rita was a 1944 graduate of Feitshans High School. She was employed with the State of IL, Department of Revenue, for 17 years and St. John's Hospital for 5-6 years. Rita was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church and Sacred Heart Altar & Rosary Society where she took care of the candles on Sundays. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who were like family to her.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harrison and Robert Smith.
She is survived by her son, Walter (wife, Sharon) Phelps, Jr. of Springfield; her daughter, Gale Lynn (husband, Maurice) Borders of Springfield; three grandchildren, Mario (wife, Kari) and Lyrin Borders and Michael T. (wife, Amanda) Phelps, all of Springfield; 12 great-grandchildren, Lexy Phelps, Nate Borders, Nevaeh Borders, Anna Marie Borders, Isiah Jenkins, Abby Borders, Haley McCarty, Ariel Netznik, Caleb Collins, Jonah Collins, Ethan Collins, and Devin Collins; one great-great-grandson, Oliver James Phelps; three nieces; five nephews; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 722 South 12th St., Springfield with Rev. James Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. John's Children's Hospital, 800 East Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020