Rita C. Sheppard 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rita Sheppard passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born on May 15, 1943 in Springfield, IL, Rita was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Muller.
Rita is survived by her daughter Debra Vogt, and son Garrett (Mary) Vogt, as well as her sisters Bertha Meredith and Theresa Muller, all of Springfield, and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph Muller.
Rita worked for the State of Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. Rita was a life member of the TRN Club.
A celebration of life will be held at the TRN Club on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics, 900 Christopher Ln #7, Springfield, IL 62712.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019