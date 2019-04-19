Rita Gretchen Cormulley 1950 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Rita Gretchen Cormulley, 68, of Springfield, died at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.

Rita was born on May 14, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Irving and Faye Lerner.

Rita will be remembered for her devotion to those closest to her, and her passions. She loved dance and music from an early age and enjoyed listening to, singing, composing and playing music. She was a cat lover who rescued many stray cats. She also closely followed politics and shared her opinions via frequent letters to the editor of the newspaper.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita is survived by her partner, John Wolgamot of Springfield; son, Timothy Crook of Berwyn; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Gnolfo of Oak Park; grandchildren Olivia Crook and Eli and Ramona Gnolfo; three siblings, Carole Lerner, Santa Monica, CA; David Lerner (Susan Ricker), Albuquerque, NM; and Susan (Joe) Ellinoff (Durham, NC).

There will be a private memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.

The family of Rita Gretchen Cormulley is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019