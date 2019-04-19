The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Cormulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Gretchen Cormulley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Gretchen Cormulley Obituary
Rita Gretchen Cormulley 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rita Gretchen Cormulley, 68, of Springfield, died at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.
Rita was born on May 14, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Irving and Faye Lerner.
Rita will be remembered for her devotion to those closest to her, and her passions. She loved dance and music from an early age and enjoyed listening to, singing, composing and playing music. She was a cat lover who rescued many stray cats. She also closely followed politics and shared her opinions via frequent letters to the editor of the newspaper.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rita is survived by her partner, John Wolgamot of Springfield; son, Timothy Crook of Berwyn; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Gnolfo of Oak Park; grandchildren Olivia Crook and Eli and Ramona Gnolfo; three siblings, Carole Lerner, Santa Monica, CA; David Lerner (Susan Ricker), Albuquerque, NM; and Susan (Joe) Ellinoff (Durham, NC).
There will be a private memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Rita Gretchen Cormulley is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now