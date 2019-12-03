Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Hartsburg Union Cemetery
Hartsburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Louise Brown


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Louise Brown Obituary
Rita Louise Brown 1949 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Rita Louise Brown, 70, of Pawnee, IL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born September 7, 1949 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Ben and Mary (Shehorn) Klockenga. She married Bruce W. Brown in 1955. Rita graduated from Atlanta High School. She retired from Lincoln Developmental Center in 2002.
She is survived by her husband Bruce; five children: Darren (Kelly) Frantz, Danna L. (Cliff) Verhines, Charles W. (Melissa) Brown, Jeffrey A, (Stephanie) Brown, and Timothy S, Brown; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters in law Elizabeth Klockenga, Brenda (Dan) Underwood, and Bridget (Bruce) Carroll; and brother in law Brent Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger M. Klockenga.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hartsburg Union Cemetery, Hartsburg. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -