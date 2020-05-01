|
Rita M. O'Connor 1924 - 2020
Quincy, IL—Rita M. O'Connor, 95, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, IL.
Rita was born on September 27, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of George and Theresa Shanahan Zeller. She married Donald L. O'Connor on September 13, 1947 in Chicago, IL; he preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.
Rita was a 1942 graduate of the Academy of Our Lady and served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, receiving her bachelor's degree in nursing at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Chicago. Rita worked at Edward Hines, Jr. Veteran's Hospital in Chicago during WWII.
Rita's most enduring gift was her amazing faith in Jesus and that was seen and felt in her actions and words. Throughout her life, she hosted many weekly prayer meetings and in recent years, she started and was the leader for the bible studies at her assisted living home. Rita had an enthusiasm for helping others with her numerous volunteer activities. She was a volunteer at Oak Forest Hospital for 15 years, a dedicated Girl Scout leader for 15 years, delivered Meals on Wheels, and taught English as a second language in TX. Rita was a gifted seamstress and had a passion for cross-stitching pictures. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping across North America, baking with the grandkids, making greeting cards and country western dancing.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Terese Miller and Georganne Parker; and two brothers, Richard and John Zeller.
She is survived by her children, Donald O'Connor of Chattanooga, TN; Leo (Robin) O'Connor of Markham, IL; Jo-Ann (Willie) Olson of Las Vegas, NV; Stephen (Barb) O'Connor of Glendale Heights, IL; Rosemary (Warren) Ellis of Quincy, IL; Brian (Robyn) O'Connor of Orland Hills, IL; Gregory (Yolanda) O'Connor of Orland Hills, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family services with cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. Due to the current health situation, a Mass of Christian Burial with interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY, 10545-0302 in Rita's honor or a .
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
