1/
Rita Pavletich-White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Pavletich-White 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rita Pavletich-White, 82, of Springfield, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Rita was employed with the State of Illinois, Department of Revenue, retiring as a supervisor. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Timothy White; sister, Janice Hoffarth; and brother, John Pavletich.
Rita is survived by her sisters, Margaret Pavletich and Lois Crawford.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved