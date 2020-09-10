Rita Pavletich-White 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rita Pavletich-White, 82, of Springfield, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Rita was employed with the State of Illinois, Department of Revenue, retiring as a supervisor. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Timothy White; sister, Janice Hoffarth; and brother, John Pavletich.
Rita is survived by her sisters, Margaret Pavletich and Lois Crawford.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.