Rita W. Rogers 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rita Winter Rogers, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL.
Rita was born on June 14, 1928, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Leo Leroy Winter and Helen Camille (Egan) Winter. She grew up in a fun and loving home where she and her sister, Helen Marie, were cherished and doted on by their parents and aunts and uncles.
Rita's first job as a teenager was at the cosmetic counter at Marshall Field's in downtown Chicago where she was quickly put in charge of balancing the receipts when her co-workers noticed how quickly math came to her. She graduated from Trinity High School and Rosary College, both in River Forest, IL, where she majored in Mathematics. After college, Rita worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company in Chicago and eventually moved to the engineering department where she met her future husband, Donald E. Rogers. They were married on April 24, 1954, at St. Edmund's Church in Oak Park, IL.
In 1960, Rita and Don moved to Springfield, IL, and were charter members of Christ the King Church. While raising their five children, Rita was an active volunteer at Christ the King School, the CTK Altar and Rosary Society, St. Louise de Marillac, and the St. Joseph Home Coterie. She was also a volunteer and treasurer at Birthright and a Lamaze coach at St. Monica's Home in Springfield.
Rita was a strong, determined woman and a breast cancer survivor. She was a devoted Catholic and one of her favorite memories was a pilgrimage made with some family and her CTK family to Italy and most specifically to the Vatican, where she and husband, Don, had the privilege of individually meeting Pope John Paul II. Rita was known for her witty sense of humor. The room would roar with laughter when she and her children would swap favorite stories from their childhood. She also loved to recall the great times spent wintering with family in Naples, Florida. Rita was a fierce competitor at bridge and had many circles of friends she enjoyed keeping up with their lives and families.
Rita was an exceptional cook, and many of her families' favorite recipes were learned from her in her kitchen. Nothing brought her more joy though, than getting to be a cheerleader for her grandchildren and Helen Marie's children and grandchildren. She offered encouragement and praise through each of their accomplishments. Rita loved to gather on Mondays at Panera with her friends and chat, and in her later years, with her new friends dining at their table at Concordia. Rita truly enjoyed her trips to get her hair and nails done with her dear friends, Tom and Angie. Her much-loved stories, recipes, and spirit of generosity will live on through her friends and family.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband of 51 years, Donald E. Rogers, who died in 2005.
Rita is survived by her five children, Mike (Terry), Tim (Cathy Schwind), Kathy Dowling (Dave), Rick (Joan), and John (Valerie), all of Springfield. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Laura Dowling of San Francisco, CA, Emily Rogers of Chatham, IL, Chris Dowling of St. Louis, MO, Andrew Rogers, Joel Rogers, Megan Rogers, Nolan Rogers, all of Springfield and Claire Rogers of O'Fallon, IL. Rita is also survived by her sister, Helen Marie Davy of Darien, IL; nieces, Susan, Judy, and Ginny Davy; and nephews, Tom and Dan Davy.
Additionally, the family would like to thank the nurses and entire staff at Concordia Village, who provided such excellent care for Rita. They took the time to really get to know her and treated her with such kindness and respect.
Private family services will be held at Christ the King Church with concelebrants, Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz and Rev. Joseph Ring. Mass will be live-streamed at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from Christ the King Church in Springfield. Family and friends can watch via the church's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh19m7h-Z1VkltoksY6WBaA
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of food or flowers, memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703 and Holy Family Food Pantry, 120 S. 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Rita Winter Rogers is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020