Robert A. "Bob" Strocher
Robert "Bob" A. Strocher 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" A. Strocher, 72, of Springfield, died on June 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born June 27, 1947, in Decatur to the late John Fredrick Strocher and Ruby Strocher, nee Rutherford. He was retired from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, Vehicle Services Department. He married Kathy Hoffmann on April 19, 1997.
Survivors include: his wife Kathy; children, Kevin Strocher (Mary Kae), Robert Strocher, Jr. (Cynthia), Sheila Truax (Aaron), Jeffery Knipp (Julie) and Jason Knipp (Rachael); 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, John Strocher (Kathy), David Strocher (Linda) and sister, Shirley Dillman (Dave).
Preceding him in death are his parents; and sister-in-law Patricia Strocher.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking out.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of cremation services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Bob was one of my oldest friends and I thought the world of him. My deepest sympathy to his wife Kathy and his children and I know he'll be free of the ongoing health problems he was having and can finally rest in peace!!!!!!
David R. Clapp
Coworker
