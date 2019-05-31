|
Robert Amling 1950 - 2019
Tower Hill, IL—Robert "Rob" Amling, 68, of Tower Hill passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in his home.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Amling, Tower Hill, IL; daughter, Stacie (Glenn) Sherman, Taylorville, IL; grandson, Aiden Sherman; siblings: Christine (Lynn) Bishop, Rosamond, IL; Jennifer Young, Crawfordville, FL and Carol (Dwight) Vasel, Ft. Worth, TX; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pana at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Terrence E. O'Brien officiating. Burial will be in Rosemond Grove Cemetery, Rosamond. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pana, Pana Community Hospital Foundation for Quad County Hospice or Pana American Legion.
