The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Bentley


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Bentley Obituary
Robert "Bob" Bentley 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" Bentley, 79, of Springfield, died at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born on January 19, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Orville Jr. and Ursula Ishmael Bentley. He married Linda A. Cossiboom on October 19, 1975, in Springfield.
Bob graduated from Lanphier High School in 1958 and was in the first graduating class at Springfield Barber College. He began his barber career in 1962 and retired in 2016 after 54 years of service. He owned and operated Bentley the Barber for over 20 years and was a member of the Barber's Union. Bob enjoyed golf and had a passion for cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Janice Bentley; and brothers, Darryl and Stuart Bentley.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Bentley of Springfield; son, Darrin (wife, Rita) Bentley of Auburn; grandchild, Courtney (husband, John) Bryant of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now