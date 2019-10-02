|
|
Robert "Bob" Bentley 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" Bentley, 79, of Springfield, died at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born on January 19, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Orville Jr. and Ursula Ishmael Bentley. He married Linda A. Cossiboom on October 19, 1975, in Springfield.
Bob graduated from Lanphier High School in 1958 and was in the first graduating class at Springfield Barber College. He began his barber career in 1962 and retired in 2016 after 54 years of service. He owned and operated Bentley the Barber for over 20 years and was a member of the Barber's Union. Bob enjoyed golf and had a passion for cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Janice Bentley; and brothers, Darryl and Stuart Bentley.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Bentley of Springfield; son, Darrin (wife, Rita) Bentley of Auburn; grandchild, Courtney (husband, John) Bryant of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019