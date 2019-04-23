|
Robert, BOB, "The Watchman" Gillespie 1931 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Robert, BOB, "The Watchman" Gillespie, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
Bob was born on February 18, 1931 in Springfield, the son of Charles H. "Bud" and Mary "Helen" Winch Gillespie. He married N. Jean Nation on July 5, 1952; she preceded him in death on July 6, 1996. He then married Phyllis J. Shawgo on August 12, 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Lincoln; daughter, Jackie (John) Hartman of Springfield; one son, David (Gloria) Gillespie of Creve Coeur, IL; and several other family members.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield with Rev. Robert Jallas, celebrant.
Private entombment will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019