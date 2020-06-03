Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert C. Headley

Springfield, IL - Robert C. Headley, 91, , formerly of Chatham, IL passed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store