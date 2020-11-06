Robert "Bob" Dodd 1943 - 2020
Virden, IL—It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Dodd announce his passing on November 1st, 2020. Born October 19th, 1943 to Albert and Marie Dodd, he was raised in Virden by his mother and stepfather, Ernest Logan, following Albert's untimely death in WWII. The family lived modestly, and they taught Bob and his brother Bill the value of hard work and charity. Bob also learned the "value" of rough play, causing Doc Anspaugh to say he had put more stitches in Bob Dodd than all the other kids in town.
It was high school at Virden that Bob met the love of his life, his best friend and soulmate, Andrea. Never was there a better match. Their mutual respect and admiration never wavered in over 50 years of marriage.
As a standout athlete at Virden High, Bob entered SIU-C on a scholarship with plans to become a football coach, but it was the chance class selection his junior year that awakened a passion for the study of law. He attended Law School at the University of Missouri, before returning home to become an attorney.
Bob and Andrea would raise their family in Virden, and his kids could not imagine a better father. He studied books on baseball just to coach little league; Halloween costumes weren't made, they were engineered; and you never had to worry about your science project because it had been fully audited before you left the house. Through all this, he was always patient while providing guidance, and rarely raised his voice even when he had plenty of reason.
Bob was always generous with his time, whether it was projects for the community or just helping friends. He helped form the Sports Boosters to support Virden Athletics, and helped coach the VCHS football team for 20 years. He relished working with the players, and his time spent with the coaching staff. After his retirement in 2007, former players would frequently stop by his office to say hello to Coach Dodd. These players had great memories of when they were "not building pyramids here", though many still ponder why Christ ever needed a crutch.
A voracious reader and a bit of a historian, he probably never realized that he was also the favorite author of those closest to him. He would write touching and poignant letters imparting little nuggets of wisdom, especially when the recipients needed it most.
When not focusing his efforts on family or football, you would often find Bob tinkering on various projects. He could fix most anything and was known to work on everything from classic cars to antique desks to vintage slot machines built long before electronics. He also built Bicentennial Parade Floats, go karts, exercise equipment, speaker cabinets, an indestructible basketball goal still standing for over 40 years… well, probably enough to fill another page.
In his spare time, Bob ran a law practice in Virden for 49 years, also serving as an Assistant Public Defender for Macoupin County, and the Virden City Attorney for 20 years.
Bob was a kind and loving husband to his wife Andrea; a hero to his children, Shannon, Rob (Julie), and Meredith (Scott); and he was a proud mentor and role model to his grandkids, Logan, Ian, Madeline, and Colin. Bob is also survived by his brother Bill (Gretchen) Dodd, his Mother in Law Helen Karaffa, his Brother in Law Bruce (Betty) Karaffa, and Aunt Pat Rutherford. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Shawna. All of whom Bob loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a date to be announced. Donations can be made to Boston University CTE, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Airsman-Calvert Funeral Home in Virden is in charge of arrangements.
Stories and photos may be shared online at www.airsmancalvert.com
.