Robert E. Bilyeu 1924 - 2019
Assumption, IL—Robert E. Bilyeu, 94, of Assumption, died August 14, 2019, in his home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Assumption First United Methodist Church.Masonic services will begin at 9:00 a.m. with visitation to follow until service time. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to Assumption First United Methodist Church or Bromwell Lodge AF &AM #451.
Robert was born October 14, 1924 in Assumption, IL, the son of Earl P. Mary A. (Thurn) Bilyeu. He married Helen Foley November 19, 1946 in Chicago., IL. She preceded him in death June 18, 2018.
Surviving are his daughters: Michelle Mullendore of Chicago, IL, Ramona (Lon) Stalets and Lesia (Tom) Adcock all of Assumption, IL; six grandchildren: Sasha (Chad) Schaive, Allegra (Michael) Muellner, Adam (Kim) Stalets, Luke (Mandy) Stalets, Adrian (Adam) Kuffel and Weston Adcock; six great-grandchildren: Kaylin Cunningham, Eva and Alex Stalets, Max and Avery Muellner, and Tighe Kuffel; and one sister, Estella Sterling of Decatur, IL.
Preceding him in death are his wife; parents; four brothers: Wallace, Alfred, Donald and Dwayne;and four sisters: Kathryn Kirkbride, Mary Virginia Kaufman, Dorothy Brown and Gladys Anderson.
