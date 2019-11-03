The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Robert E. Brumett Ph.D.

Robert E. Brumett, Ph.D. 1946 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Robert E. Brumett, Ph.D., 73, of Chatham, died at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
The family of Robert E. Brumett is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
