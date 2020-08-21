1/1
Robert E. (Bob) Church
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) E. Church 1944 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Robert (Bob) E. Church, 76, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Bob was born March 30, 1944, in Springfield. Bob was the son of Elton and Irene Church. Bob married Malinda in 1972, they have two children.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Irene (Richards) Church and his brother, Richard.
Bob is survived by his wife, Malinda; his children Adam of Springfield, Eric (Sandrine), and grandchildren Zoya and Evan of Gaithersburg, MD.
Robert was deputy mayor to former Springfield Mayor Ossie Langfelder, and active in many local organizations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing, 2 Island View Lane, Springfield, IL 62712.
A special thanks to our amazing friends and neighbors.
Due to covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Cares-Soldier Mailing, 2 Island View Lane, Springfield, IL 62712



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved