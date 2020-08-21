Robert (Bob) E. Church 1944 - 2020Springfield , IL—Robert (Bob) E. Church, 76, of Springfield, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Bob was born March 30, 1944, in Springfield. Bob was the son of Elton and Irene Church. Bob married Malinda in 1972, they have two children.Robert was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Irene (Richards) Church and his brother, Richard.Bob is survived by his wife, Malinda; his children Adam of Springfield, Eric (Sandrine), and grandchildren Zoya and Evan of Gaithersburg, MD.Robert was deputy mayor to former Springfield Mayor Ossie Langfelder, and active in many local organizations.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing, 2 Island View Lane, Springfield, IL 62712.A special thanks to our amazing friends and neighbors.Due to covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Cares-Soldier Mailing, 2 Island View Lane, Springfield, IL 62712