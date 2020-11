Robert E. Protko 1927 - 2020Taylorville, IL—Robert E. Protko, 93 of Taylorville passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:48 a.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on June 27, 1927 in Lovington, IL the son of Marko and Opal (Cook) Protko. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. please sign our online guestbook at www.suttonmemorialhome.com