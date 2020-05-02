|
Robert E. Scott 1937 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Robert E. Scott, 82, of Rochester, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:19 p.m. at St. John's Hospital.
Robert was born October 8, 1937 in Columbus, OH, the son of Robert P. and Betty (Stanley) Scott. He married Dee Ann Grayson on February 15, 1974 in Oklahoma.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed as an FAA Safety Inspector. He enjoyed going to the rifle range, flying airplanes, and he loved his cats.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, Richard Scott and Joseph Scott.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew T. Scott of Springfield and Richard (Kailey) Scott of Rochester; grandchildren, Quintin A. Scott of Rochester and Blake E. Scott of Rochester; brother, Michael Scott of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 Route 4, Chatham, IL 62629.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020