Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
217-483-9292
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
More Obituaries for Robert Shirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Shirley

Robert E. "Bob" Shirley Obituary
Robert "Bob" E. Shirley 1941 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Robert "Bob" E. Shirley, 77, of Chatham, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Funeral Ceremony and Visitation: 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Visitation will follow until 7:00 p.m.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
