Robert "Bob" E. Shirley 1941 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Robert "Bob" E. Shirley, 77, of Chatham, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Funeral Ceremony and Visitation: 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Visitation will follow until 7:00 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019