Robert E. "Bob" Sutherland 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert E. "Bob" Sutherland, 67, of Springfield died at 11:50 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 7, 1952 in Springfield, IL to Perry Arthur and Marcella Ann (White) Sutherland. He married Linda S. Trello on December 26, 1981 and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rick Sutherland.
Robert is survived by three children, Mary (Mike) Jameson of Springfield, J.P. (Alecia) Graham of Cedar Rapids, IA and Timothy A. (Nicole) Graham of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Brody, Rylin and Hadley Jameson and Aspen, Anders, Lucy, Garrett and Lowell Graham; one sister Susan (George) Trello; one brother, Joe (Jeanne) Sutherland, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was a United States Army Veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam era. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 35 years of service. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox fan.
Visitation: 3-6 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Monsignor David Lantz officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or the .
