Robert Earl Fain Sr. 1961 - 2020Springfield, IL—Robert Earl Fain Sr. 59, departed this life on May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 1, 1961 in Marion, Arkansas, the son of the late Clester Faine and Ruby D. Faine.Funeral Services are Saturday June 6, 2020, Visitation: 11:00am-1:00pm, Funeral: 1:00pm-2:00pm at Revelations Worship Center, 1350 North Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time. Interment will be Private.Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements.