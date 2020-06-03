Robert Earl Fain Sr.
1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Earl Fain Sr. 59, departed this life on May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 1, 1961 in Marion, Arkansas, the son of the late Clester Faine and Ruby D. Faine.
Funeral Services are Saturday June 6, 2020, Visitation: 11:00am-1:00pm, Funeral: 1:00pm-2:00pm at Revelations Worship Center, 1350 North Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people or less at a time. Interment will be Private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Revelations Worship Center
JUN
6
Funeral
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Revelations Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
June 2, 2020
To Tina, and the entire Faine family,
Truly my heart goes out to you all. I will continue to pray forGod to comfort and keep you now and in the days to come.
Valerie Stoner
June 1, 2020
Condolences & Prayers to Fain Families
Dorothy Pickens
Friend
June 1, 2020
Sending you & the family my deepest condolences & prayers. Lord please wrap your loving arms around this family cause they needed you right now. Love Dorothy & Family
Dorothy Taylor
Friend
June 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May God keep his guardian Angels encamped around you. Love Yall Auntie Charlene and Family.
Charlene Rivkin
Family
June 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Virginia Reese
May 31, 2020
My Condolences goes out to the Fain family in the Passing of Robert Earl.
Michael Chalmers
May 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rosemary Nash
