Robert Earl Volk 1928 - 2019
Greenview, IL—Robert Earl Volk, 91, of Greenview, formerly of Minonk, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mason City Nursing Home.
Born July 9, 1928 in Minonk to Isadore J. and Minnie I. (Cox) Volk, he married Mildred Bigger in Minonk. He later married Alene (Beard) Thomas on July 9, 1969 in Springfield. She died on February 22, 1999 in Greenview. Also preceding him in death are his parents; one son, Robert; two grandchildren, Robert, Jr. and Samantha; two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Scott Volk of Hudson; one daughter, Margaret Volk of Bloomington; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald (Cheryl) Volk of Rutland; one sister-in-law, Christina Volk of Bartonville and his loving companion, Jan Arnold of Greenview.
He had worked a lead elevator technician and installer with the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 55 in Peoria, previously local 92 in Springfield for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He had worked for Fairhall Elevator, Montgomery Elevator and Dover Elevator out of the Union.
He enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed mowing the yard and just being at the cabin he built in Secor. His greatest enjoyment though, was just being at work. He will be greatly missed, especially by his loving dog, Duke.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Faith Missionary Church, 1825 Airport Road, Peoria.Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation will be accorded following services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toTazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019