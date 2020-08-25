Robert Edward Schaaf 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Edward Schaaf, 84, of Springfield, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
He was born October 25, 1935 in Eau Claire Wisconsin to Nicholas A. and Lillian B. Schaaf. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Rosemary McCoy Schaaf and sons, James Edward Schaaf and Douglas Patrick Schaaf. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Maureen A. Schaaf; daughters, Anne (Ronald) Fialko and Susan (Charles) Klawans; and son Gregory (Alice) Schaaf. He is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren; one sister; and three brothers. In addition, he leaves behind many dear in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Mr. Schaaf was a retired insurance executive and financial consultant who was active in both civic and business affairs in Springfield. He served as Chairman of the Springfield Housing Authority for seven years and was on the Board of the Illinois Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan (CHIPS) for 12 years, the Illinois Insurance Guarantee Association, and the Springfield Urban League, as well as many other state, local and national boards and commissions.
Robert earned a Business Administration degree at the University of Wisconsin where he lettered in gymnastics. He was named a Kentucky Colonel, a New Mexico Colonel and a Tennessee Colonel. He was listed in several different editions of Who's Who. Robert was a past member of the Elks Club #158, the Sangamo Club, Island Bay Yacht Club, and Panther Creek Country Club. He served in the Navy Reserves with the rank of Lieutenant. He was active in Christ the King Parish, Sacred Heart-Griffin music programs, and the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Ring officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8686920
A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County, 2744 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703; the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; Christ the King Choir, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704; or a charity of your choice
.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
