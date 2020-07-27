Robert "Bob" Eugene Smith 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" Eugene Smith, 69, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 31, 1951 in Springfield, IL. Bob was the loving son of Robert D. And Margaret T. (Ippoliti) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Bob had a wonderful life with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Kristine "Kris" Smith; daughter, Megan (Matthew) Saxsma; grandsons, Dominic Matthew and Rocco James Saxsma, all of Springfield; son, Robert James "RJ" (Kimberly Haacke) Smith, granddaughter Madison Mae and grandson Dean Osmun Smith, all of Edwardsville, IL; sister, Therese (Rich) Vinson, of Springfield, and brother Stephen Smith of Cedar Park, Texas.
He was so proud of his family whom he loved very deeply. Private burial services will be held. In honor of his life, a gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
We all will forever miss and cherish our time with that, as he used to say, "Kind of a nice guy." We always thought he was much, much more.
