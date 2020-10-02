1/1
Robert F. Graves
Robert F. Graves 1944 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Robert F. Graves, 76, passed away peacefully with his family, Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born January 2, 1944, in Marion, Kentucky to Eugene H. Graves and Mayme L. Graves. He was preceded in death by sister, Tina Wolfe; brothers, William and Gene Graves; and his grandson, Elliott Joseph Terry.
Robert graduated from Southern Illinois University and began his career as a teacher at Fairview Elementary. He served in the Navy from 1968-1972 as Petty Officer Graves, performing photographic intelligence upon the USS Roosevelt. He worked for the State of Illinois as Deputy Director of Acquisitions. His entrepreneurship began Finishing Touch, a home remodeling business. He was also a realtor before returning to his true calling in public education.
Robert enjoyed motorcycles and cars and told terrible jokes. He enjoyed deep discussions of philosophy and politics. He was a friend to all. He loved his family with all of his being. He never missed an event; a true father.
He is survived by his wife, Julie (Saner) who loved him dearly. They spent 25 years of love and adventure together. His sons, Aaron and Joel; stepsons, Christopher and Andrew; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will occur at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 4994 Old Chatham Rd. Springfield, IL 62711. A military burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit lincolnlandscs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
