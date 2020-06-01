Robert Fain Sr.
Springfield, Illinois - Robert Fain Sr., 59, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence. Please see Thursday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories in 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements. 217-679-6658
Springfield, Illinois - Robert Fain Sr., 59, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence. Please see Thursday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories in 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements. 217-679-6658
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.