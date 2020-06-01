Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Fain Sr.

Springfield, Illinois - Robert Fain Sr., 59, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence. Please see Thursday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories in 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements. 217-679-6658



