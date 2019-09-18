|
ROBERT FAIRCHILD 1931 - 2019
ROCHESTER, IL—Robert Fairchild was born July 2, 1931, the son of Meryl and Lucile Fairchild of Rochester, Illinois. He died Thursday August 29, 2019.
Bob grew up on the family farm east of Rochester, graduated from Rochester High School and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He married Jane Brubaker at Waggoner, Illinois on October 24, 1954. She survives with their three children, Martin (Diana), Brian (Mary), Amy (George) Kassis, and two grandchildren, Kristina Jane Kassis and James Cole Kassis, Brother-in-law John (Caryl) Brubaker, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents preceded him in death, an infant brother Howard Keith and two sisters, Shirley Fairchild and Norma Ritterbusch.
Bob was a 5th generation farmer in the Rochester area with a history of being an innovative and award winning farmer. He was a life-long supporter of the community. Bob was a member of the Rochester United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for 50 years and serving in a variety of positions locally and in the conference. He was a 67-year member of the Rochester Masonic Lodge #635 and Ansar Shrine where he sang with the Chanters and was a regular member of the High Twelve Club. Bob was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants Illinois Chapter #3098. He served as a member, and President, of Rochester Community Unit #3A School Board and Rochester Lions Club. He was a past member of the Sangamon County Board representing District #4, the Rochester Historical Society, and the Rochester Township Board of Trustees. He was active in agricultural organizations including Sangamon County Farm Bureau and Sangamon County Extension Council.
Bob loved the farm, his family, his church, friends near and far, travel, golf, reading, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending winters in Florida watching his grandchildren grow up.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Rochester United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Church with Pastor Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Rochester United Methodist Church, Rochester Historical Society, Sangamon County Farm Bureau Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC), or .
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563 is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019