Robert G. Laurent 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert G. Laurent, 83, of Springfield, died at 7:40pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Aperion Care Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1936 in Springfield, the son of George R. and L. Jane Allen Laurent. He married Shirley M. Hughes on August 3, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, Raymond E. and son Todd E. Laurent.
Bob graduated from Lanphier High School in 1954. He began his career with CWLP in 1957, retiring in 1993 after 36 years of service. In his free time, he spent many years playing softball with the Elliott Avenue Baptist Church team.
Bob loved spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing, as well as picking blackberries and gathering walnuts. He spent countless hours in his garden growing tomatoes and vegetables.
Bob was a life time San Francisco Giants Fan. "Willie Mays" was the man. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in athletics, particularly traveling across the country to see his grandson play baseball.
Surviving are his wife Shirley M. Laurent, two sons, Robert E. (Jackie) Laurent of Cantrall, Kevin G. Laurent, of Springfield; two grandchildren, Phillip T. (Brittany) Laurent and Christine (Philip) Scharf; several nieces and nephews, and two great grandsons, Gavin and Weston Laurent, and his beloved dog "Bridget."
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church Youth Building, where he attended church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019