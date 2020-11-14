Robert "Bob" G. Singer 1957 - 2020
Athens, IL—Robert "Bob" Singer, 63, of Athens, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home after his year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 19, 1957 in Springfield to Roy Edward and Florence Evelyn Jasmon Singer.
Bob married his childhood sweetheart, Roxane on July 26, 1975. Together they spent 45 years of love and happiness until his final moments.
He was employed by the State of IL - Department of CMS where he retired in 2011 after 35 years of service as an automotive mechanic.
Bob was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was quick to offer his opinion on the team to anyone around. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf. Along with his mechanic skills, Bob had a gift to repair or construct just about anything. He loved to say, "If I can't fix it then it's not broke." If there was a good deal to be found, he was sure to find it.
Everyone that met him quickly knew that his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He could always be found supporting his grandkids at their fishing, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, football games and tournaments, just to name a few. He was very opinionated at all sporting events and everyday life in general. He could tell you which concession stand had the best burgers at every event he attended.
Bob is survived by his wife, Roxane; sons, Robert "Bob" (Missy) Singer of Rochester, IL and Brandon (Jamie) Singer of Sherman, IL; daughter Cassandra "Cassie" Singer of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Eric, Braylon & Jayla Singer; one sister, Penny Cottengaim of Springfield, IL; three brothers, John (Jean) Singer of Fayetteville, NC, Larry (Betty) Singer and Stephen (Theresa) Singer of Springfield, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and fur babies, Bella & Beesley.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Hoehn and Mary Sue Johnson; three brothers, Roy "Bill" Singer, David Singer, Ralph Singer; and his beloved golden retriever, Sadee.
Visitation will be at 10:30 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, IL. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.
CDC Protocol shall be followed and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
.