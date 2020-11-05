1/1
Robert Gregory "Greg" Starr
1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Gregory "Greg" Starr, 57, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 11, 1963, to Phillip Byron and Carol Jean (Hinrichs) Starr. He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Russell and Ethel Starr and Arthur and Edna Hinrichs.
Greg was a US Army veteran. He was employed with Cigna Insurance Corporation and was of the Eastern Orthodox faith.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Edwards; brothers, Kirby R. Gram and Tim Starr; sister, Kim Moser; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Visit www.vancilmurphy.com to view complete obituary and link to view the memorial service live.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Mary Bryant Home for the Blind



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
I am devastated by the news. Greg and I were brothers and roommates. We would discuss history, philosophy, religion, and he helped me with learning Russian and French. We traveled quite a bit together. I will miss him dearly. My heart goes out to Carol and his family. He loved you all so much. He shared so many stories about Carol (his mom). She was his hero.

Mathew Ingalls
Friend
