Robert Gregory "Greg" Starr 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Gregory "Greg" Starr, 57, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 11, 1963, to Phillip Byron and Carol Jean (Hinrichs) Starr. He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Russell and Ethel Starr and Arthur and Edna Hinrichs.
Greg was a US Army veteran. He was employed with Cigna Insurance Corporation and was of the Eastern Orthodox faith.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Edwards; brothers, Kirby R. Gram and Tim Starr; sister, Kim Moser; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Visit www.vancilmurphy.com
to view complete obituary and link to view the memorial service live.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Mary Bryant Home for the Blind