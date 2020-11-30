1/1
Robert Grimes
1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Grimes 66, departed this life on Saturday November 28,2020 at Aperion Care Capitol. Robert was born November 15, 1954, the son of Carona (Barksdale) Grimes and Robert Young in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral Services Thursday December 3, 2020; 9:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. GOD BLESS WILSON Family
lorean wilson
