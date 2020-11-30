Robert Grimes 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert Grimes 66, departed this life on Saturday November 28,2020 at Aperion Care Capitol. Robert was born November 15, 1954, the son of Carona (Barksdale) Grimes and Robert Young in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral Services Thursday December 3, 2020; 9:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE