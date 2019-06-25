|
|
Robert H. Wyatt II 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert H. Wyatt II, 71, of Springfield, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. He was born April 26, 1948 in Pottstown, PA to Robert H and Eileen Dixon Wyatt. He married Linda Hensey on November 18, 1967 and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Dawn (Bill) Townsend and Denise (Daniel) Taylor both of Auburn and Clint Wyatt of Maryland Heights, MO; two grandchildren, Brandon and Brooke Townsend; one sister, Rhonda Wyatt of VA; one brother, Randy (Heather) Wyatt of CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Maryann Hensey of Rochester and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert was a member of Grace Bible Chapel. He was an over the road truck driver with Schneider National for forty-five years. He won several awards over the years, including the most recent for driving over 5 million safe miles. He also earned the North American Safety Award from the State Police Association. He was chosen to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in April 2017 when Schneider went public.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Grace Bible Chapel, 3335 Woodhaven Dr., Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grace Bible Chapel. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 26 to June 27, 2019