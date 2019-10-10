|
Robert J. "Bob" Davis 1951 - 2019
New Douglas, IL—Robert J. "Bob" Davis, 67, of New Douglas, IL, born on December 27, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.
Bob was a retired Industrial Risk Specialist for FM Global Insurance. He was a United States Navy Veteran; a member of the American Legion Post 365, Collinsville, IL, the Collinsville Rec Club and as well as a former owner of Rustic Acres Campground. Bob was an avid Scuba Diver who attained a Rank of Master Scuba Diver. He also enjoyed boating, camping, golfing, volunteering as a basketball coach during his earlier years and spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as riding around with his faithful companion Elsie Mae.
He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Davis; a brother, Kerry Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Dorothy Luecking and brothers in-law, Paul Luecking and Phill Woods.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Sue "Suzie" Davis, nee Luecking, whom he married on May 25, 1974 in Waterloo, IL; daughter and son, Robynn Davis of Chatham, IL and Robert J. "B.J." (Jennifer) Davis II of New Douglas, IL; grandchildren, Jax, Luke, Tori and Brooke Davis; his mother, Audrey Davis of Collinsville, IL; brothers, Tracy (Carla) Davis, Randy (Denise) Davis and Kevin (Kristy) Davis all of Collinsville, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Connie) Luecking, Jack (Margie) Luecking, Bob (Kathy) Luecking, Gary Luecking (Omar Holderby), Betty Woods, Carol (Terry) Berg, Reneta (David) Wittenauer and Bill (Kim) Luecking and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating.
Interment with full military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd.
Collinsville, IL
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019