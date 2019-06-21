|
Robert J. "Bob" Kraus 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert J. Kraus, 57, of Springfield, died at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home. He was born February 28, 1962 in Springfield to William C. and Marilyn L. (Wallace) Kraus, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Sean (Heather) Pidcock of New Berlin and Christopher Kraus of Springfield; father, Bill Kraus of Springfield; one sister, Karen L. (Kevin) Geist of Riverton; one brother, William C. Kraus, Jr. of Springfield; four grandchildren, Lexi Puckett, Wesley, Lily and Landon Pidcock and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Kraus; two brothers, Thomas and Donald Kraus and one nephew Billy Kraus.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He was considered a "jack of all trades" and did all sorts of labor and construction work over the years. He became self-employed and always kept busy working when he was healthy.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Bob was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorial Gathering: 10 – 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Jim Isaacson, SJC officiating.
Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
