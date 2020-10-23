1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Mueller
Robert "Bob" J. Mueller 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" J. Mueller, 82, of Springfield, died on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Bob was born in Springfield on February 8, 1938, the son of Paul J. and Rose (Fohl) Mueller. He married Sarah "Sally" Cox on November 21, 1964 in Stonington.
He graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1957 and earned a bachelor's degree from Sangamon State. Bob proudly served his country in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1957 to 1988. He was very compassionate and loved to volunteer. Bob often volunteered his time to St. Agnes Parish, Habitat for Humanity, St. John's Breadline, St. John's Hospital, New Salem and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. He enjoyed history, traveling, and woodworking.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Mueller; and sister, Rita Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Mueller of New Berlin, William (Cindy) Mueller of Lebanon, TN, Michael (Linda) Mueller of Springfield, Mark (Lori Finley) Mueller of Hannibal, MO, and Matthew (Alison Blake) Mueller of Auburn; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Judy) Mueller of Springfield; sister-in-law, Norma Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or Holy Family Food Pantry, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
So saddened to learn of the loss of Bob. Such a great man and will be sorely missed. Our sympathy and prayers go out to you Sally and to the rest of the family. Our prayers for all during this time. Barb and Rich
Barb Krueger
Friend
October 21, 2020
Cindy and Bill,
Jim and I would like to express our sincere condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with both you and the family during this difficult time.
Chellie and Jim
Chellie and Jim Funsch
Friend
