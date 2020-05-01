|
|
Robert "Rob" L. Brockamp 1979 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert "Rob" L. Brockamp, 40, of Springfield, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Rob was born September 24, 1979, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Bonnie Wade Brockamp.
He graduated from Springfield High School in 1998 and earned his bachelor's degree in Psychology from SIU Carbondale in 2016. Rob was employed as a Medical Assistant Consultant II for the Bureau of Professional and Ancillary Services. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Rob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Grace Wade and paternal grandpa, Leo Brockamp.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Bonnie Brockamp of Springfield; sister, Beth (husband, Kirk) Petroski of Springfield; niece, Aunna Berenek; paternal grandma, Marge Brockamp of Taylorville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Private family ceremonies will be held with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020