Robert "Bob" L. Brown 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert "Bob" Leroy Brown, 84, of Springfield, died at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Bob was born in Springfield on April 1, 1936, the son of Clinton L. and Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" (Blakley) Brown. He married Marilyn Norris on June 9, 1956 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1998. He later married Margaret Ann Parker on May 13, 2006. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Stephen.
He graduated Lanphier High School in 1954 and was part of the last January graduating class. After high school, he attended Barber College. He then owned and operated Bob and Gale's Barber Shop until February 8, 2017, when he retired. Bob was part of the Land of Lincoln Barber Shop Chorus for over 50 years. He was also a member of Juvae Jazz Society, Knights of Columbus #4175, and the first senior bowling league at King Pin Lanes. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and loved using his Kubota tractor and giving the grandchildren rides on it.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie, of Springfield; son, Richard (Margie) Brown of Pleasant Plains; daughters, Becky Brown of Springfield, Linda (Steve) Dunlevy of Butler, and Julie (Bob) Varndell of Mahomet; step-son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Viccone of Decatur; step-daughter, Deborah (Bernie) Simon of Chicago; grandchildren, Teresa, Michelle, Steven, Lindsey, Stacey, Tara, Brittany, Nick, Elisha, Jeffrey, Amanda, and Bradley; siblings, Frank (Donna) Brown of Valpraiso, IN, John (Bunny) Brown of Springfield, Fred (Diana) Brown of Springfield, and Kathy (Bill) Garrison of Springfield; 18 great-grandchildren; two uncles; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, C.R.S., PhD, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 200 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at McKinnie Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Barber Shop Chorus, 420 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62701 or Juvae Jazz Society, P.O. Box 2323, Decatur, IL 62524.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
