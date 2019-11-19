|
|
Robert L. Campbell 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert L. Campbell, 94, danced into eternity on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 15, 1925, to Elmer and Ruth M. (Treece) Campbell, Sr. He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 65 years, Barbara; his parents; brothers, Elmer Jr., Lonnie and Wendell Sr. and son-in-law, Chris Rogers
Bob was a proud US Marine Corps WWII veteran. He was a cabinet maker with Carpenters Local 16 for 70 years. As a Boy Scout Master, he started Troop 219. He enjoyed spending time with his family, roller skating at Moonlight Gardens and dancing every Friday night.
He is survived by his children, Cathy (William) Barnes, Cindy (Kenneth) Mills, Tom "Tommy" Campbell, Tim (Sharon) Campbell and Nancy Rogers; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Peggy Evans; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Brian Burris officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Post 10302 (Friday Night Dance)
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019