Robert L. Cleeton 1955 - 2019
Tovey , IL—Robert L. Cleeton, 63, of Tovey IL, passed away in the loving presence of his family on Sunday March 17, 2019.
Robert was born on May 28, 1955 the son of Robert and Betty (Neal) Cleeton in Springfield IL.
He married the love of his life Roberta Graves, on October 26, 1974 here in Springfield.
Robert enjoyed many things, but especially hunting, fishing, and racing. However, he truly loved his family, friends and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Cleeton of Tovey; son, Edward (Rebecca) Cleeton of Tovey; daughters, Angie (John) Fifer of Springfield, and Crystal (Kevin) Bell of Riverton; mother, Betty Cleeton of Springfield; brother, Wendell (Linda) Hollinshead of AZ; sisters, Alice (David) Hauck of Florida, Diane George (Mike Sexson) of Kincaid, and Bonnie (James) Morton of Springfield, aunt Evelyn (Ed) Cain; uncle Allen Cleeton, 14 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place of Thursday March 21 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. fifth St. Springfield IL, 62702 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service will take place the following morning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home is in charge of services, please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019