Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
1120 N. Indiana St.
Springfield, IL
Robert L. Schroeder


1953 - 2019
Robert L. Schroeder Obituary
Robert L. Schroeder 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert L. Schroeder, 65, of Springfield IL passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Robert was born in Springfield IL on November 6, 1953 the son of Frank and Marjorie Farley Schroeder.
He truly enjoyed fishing, yardwork, and riding around on his scooter. His family would say that he was the best "shade-tree" mechanic and could fix anything just by listening to it.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his siblings, Francis (Gary) Foster, Carol (Ralph) Hastie, Richard (Gloria) Schroeder, Kathy Schroeder, Laura Matrisch, and Judy (Darrel) Rench; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many beloved friends.
Cremation is being accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield IL.
A celebration of life will be held in Robert's honor on September 14th at 2pm at 1120 N. Indiana St. Springfield IL 62702. Contact the family for more details.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
