Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
Robert L. Spencer


1927 - 2020
Robert L. Spencer Obituary
Robert L. Spencer 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Robert L. Spencer, 92, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Villa Health Care
Center East in Sherman, IL.
He was born on August 6, 1927 in Roodhouse, IL, the son of the late William E. and Mildred V. (Jouett)
Spencer. He married Audrey Bruce on August 29, 1945 and she preceded him in death on October 22,
2006. He later married Vickie L. Brothers in November of 2007 and she preceded him in death in January
of 2019.
Robert owned and operated his own farm. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Mental Health
at McFarland for 23 years, retiring in 1987. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Robert was a
member of the American Legion Post 32, a life member of the Kiwanis Club serving as Past Lt. Governor,
was a charter member of the Friends of the Prairie Stars, member of UIS Sports Hall of Fame, and was an
avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his 3 children, Robert B. (Cathy) Spencer of Pleasant Plains, IL, Linda (David) Cooper of
Browns Mills, NJ, and Patricia (Joseph) Hochdoerfer of Troy, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Paul (Julie) Cooper,
Laurel (Rocky) Hall, Lisa Hauer, Adam (Rachel) Spencer, and Amy (Nick) Kroeger; 3 great-grandchildren;
special nephew Brad (Jill) Menezes; special grand-nieces, Sarah (Drew) Halter, Samantha Menezes, and
Stephanie Menezes.
Besides his parents and his wife Audrey and his 2 nd wife Vickie, he was preceded in death by 2
grandchildren, Patrick Hodgson and Errol Cooper, and 3 siblings, William Spencer, Rosemary
Murgatroyd, and Guy Spencer.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. Friends may
come to the funeral home to pay their respects on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am. In
light of recent events, the family will not be present at that time. Private family services will be held
with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UIS Mens Soccer/UIF and STL Cardinals Care.
Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences
may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
