Robert L. Stevenson 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert L. Stevenson, 89, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 25, 1930, to Ralph and Malinda (Rock) Stevenson. He married Lois Paris in 1951, and she preceded him in death. He later married Leah Ann Cox on April 24, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald and sister, Henrietta.
Robert was a US Army veteran. He was the former owner and operator of the Mel-O-Cream retail stores. He was a member of Jerome United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and traveling and will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Ann; children, Lois Ann Stevenson and Ralph (Patricia) Stevenson; step-daughter, Beth Cox; three grandchildren; one step-grandchild, one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Donn Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Jerome United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019