|
|
Robert "Bud" Lee Heissinger 1930 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Robert "Bud" Lee Heissinger, 89, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in his sleep in Springfield.
Bud was born on May 30, 1930 in Springfield the son of John and Eva Stone Heissinger. He married Betty J. Reynolds of Herrin on May 28, 1949 and had three children, James (Robbie), Tracey and Matt Heissinger; four grandchildren, Sean, Keely, Taylor, and Jesse Heissinger; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Laitham Heissinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John T. Heissinger.
Bud was a fourth generation farmer in Rochester where he and three generations before him farmed. Bud experienced changes in agriculture from picking corn by hand as a young man to computer guided equipment. Bud was considered by his peers as one of the best farmers in the area. Bud's hobbies were fishing, playing horse shoes, playing cards and hosting large birthday parties and parties for no special occasion where his friends were sure to be entertained. Bud graduated from Rochester High School in 1948 where he led his basketball team to the school's first Sangamon County tournament championship.
Bud will be missed by all and especially his companion, Sherri Howard.
Bud will be laid to rest in the family plot at Rochester Cemetery along with a life-time of family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sangamon County Farm Bureau, Agriculture in the Classroom.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019