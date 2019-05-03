Robert Lee Stark 1932 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Robert Lee Stark, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 10:48 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing Center.

Robert was born on February 14, 1932 in Springfield, the son of Frank and Mae Todd Stark. He married Julianne Muir in 1952 in Springfield; she preceded him in death in 2016.

Robert was a graduate of Feitshans High School.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark L. Stark and his parents.

He is survived by his son, David (wife, Terry) Stark of Champaign, IL; two daughters, Kathy Stark (Ted Starkweather) of Chatham and Karen Stark of Springfield; and one grandchild, Ian Starkweather.

Cremation will be accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Per Robert's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.

