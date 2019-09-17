|
|
Robert "Bob" Leland Goby 1925 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Robert "Bob" Leland Goby, 93 of Rochester, caring father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 11, 2019 in Springfield IL.
Bob was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on November 28, 1925, and was the second child of Lee W. and Helen (Chittick) Goby. He married Patricia Anne McLeod on November 28, 1947, they divorced in 1968. He married Kathryn Jaseko Henley on July 5, 1969.
Bob graduated in 1943 from Lanphier High School in Springfield, then attended Ohio State University's Veterinarian Science Program until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 where he served as a sergeant in the Military Police in North Africa and Italy. He returned to Springfield in 1949 where he engaged in farming while working as a full-time probation officer for Sangamon County. He was a Sangamon County Deputy Sheriff from 1951 until 1961 when he became Chief Investigator for the Sangamon County States Attorney's office. He retired from the County after 40 years, having worked in all three county buildings. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a lifelong supporter of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Goby in May 2011; his son, Richard Leland Goby in July 2012; stepson, Gerald S. Daly in 1994; and brother, Jack W. Goby in 1996.
He is survived by his sister, Linda (Goby) Heisinger; son, Robert Lee Goby (Deborah Ghrist) of Springfield and Rhett L. Goby (Sue Ann) of Houston, TX; daughter, Judy Goby-Oxtoby (Tom Oxtoby) of Naples, FL; stepchildren, Christine Zelle (Lee) of Springfield and Jerry Henley of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be held Friday, 20 September 2019, Noon to 2:00 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester, IL with inurnment to directly follow at Rochester Cemetery with a Military Honors Ceremony rendered graveside.
Memorials may be made to the Rochester VFW or to the Big Cypress Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Naples, FL.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019